Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,403. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $154.40. The company has a market cap of $107.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

