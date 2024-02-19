Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 288.6% during the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,120,000 after purchasing an additional 707,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.22 on Monday, hitting $289.72. 4,159,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,209. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.65 and a 52-week high of $295.24. The company has a market capitalization of $280.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $2,253,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,107.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,398,178 shares of company stock valued at $372,666,925 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

