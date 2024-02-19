Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,142 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 1.2% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $23,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $71.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,077,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871,636. The firm has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

