Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 393 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,245,000 after purchasing an additional 453,081 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,423,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,223,000 after purchasing an additional 61,408 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,147 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $151.86 and a one year high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

