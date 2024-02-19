Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Stock Position Boosted by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,031,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 96,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 62.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DFEV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 117,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,273. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $439.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

