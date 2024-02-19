Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after buying an additional 7,681,845 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,087,000 after buying an additional 148,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,039,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,794,000 after purchasing an additional 50,013 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.02. 2,527,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,139. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.64. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $82.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

