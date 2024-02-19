Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.50. 554,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,730. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $125.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average is $112.26.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

