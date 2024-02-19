Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $340,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Enbridge by 10.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,889 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,729,000 after acquiring an additional 664,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Enbridge by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $34.42. 5,510,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,937,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

