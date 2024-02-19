Mork Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 90,000 Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. Mork Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Titan International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Titan International during the first quarter worth about $795,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Titan International stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 329,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,618. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.17.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

