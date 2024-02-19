Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Blue Whale Capital LLP

Blue Whale Capital LLP raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 11.3% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blue Whale Capital LLP owned about 0.09% of Lam Research worth $70,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after buying an additional 92,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,554,000 after buying an additional 340,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,808,521,000 after buying an additional 118,406 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,495,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,869 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,912. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $12.25 on Monday, hitting $926.03. 1,327,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,782. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $955.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $804.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $710.19. The company has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

