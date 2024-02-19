Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Acquired by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 157.9% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,633,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,125 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,625,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,201,000 after acquiring an additional 219,179 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,822,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,190,000 after acquiring an additional 103,404 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,724,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,696,000 after acquiring an additional 210,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,483,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,590,000 after acquiring an additional 517,821 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFSV traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $29.64.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

