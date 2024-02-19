Mork Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 55,000 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 55,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. Tapestry accounts for about 1.2% of Mork Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after acquiring an additional 751,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,365,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $700,445,000 after purchasing an additional 210,261 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,018,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $403,032,000 after purchasing an additional 280,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,588,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $410,396,000 after purchasing an additional 160,015 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,461,191 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $362,139,000 after purchasing an additional 136,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of TPR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,385. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.51. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

