Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $2.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.54. 2,588,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,836. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $202.69.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.64, for a total transaction of $69,075.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.64, for a total value of $69,075.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,888. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. HSBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

