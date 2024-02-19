Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,413 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.93. 802,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $110.93.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.