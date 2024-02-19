Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Capri by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after buying an additional 177,979 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Capri by 903.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,078,000 after buying an additional 2,460,340 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Capri by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,246,000 after buying an additional 581,882 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Capri by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,739,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of CPRI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.32. 785,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,555. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.82.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

