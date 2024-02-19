Estabrook Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Estabrook Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $252.97. 2,099,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,649. The company has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.64.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

In related news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,696 shares of company stock worth $3,345,030 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

