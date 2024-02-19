Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $5.37 on Monday, hitting $283.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,596,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.19 and a 200-day moving average of $276.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

