Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE UPS traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.41. 5,442,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $126.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

