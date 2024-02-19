Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,228,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,855,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.46. 3,033,482 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average is $75.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

