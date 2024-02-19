Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $87,276,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Target by 83.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 6.8% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,319,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,376. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $173.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

