Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 70,645 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,645 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,839,099 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,259,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,558,000 after buying an additional 3,234,181 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,096,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,358,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,395,000 after buying an additional 1,499,270 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.63. 1,834,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,827. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

