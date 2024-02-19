Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,266 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,795.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,099,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 532,130.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,097,000 after buying an additional 888,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,086.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,625,000 after acquiring an additional 661,939 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 682,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,953,000 after acquiring an additional 380,879 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,882. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

