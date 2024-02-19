Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.0% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $175.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,573. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $176.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.88. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

