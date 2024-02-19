First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stake Boosted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,976 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

FPE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,218. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

