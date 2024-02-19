Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,509 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,509 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,310 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.