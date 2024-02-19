Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $9 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 0.7% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1,666.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 721,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,332,000 after acquiring an additional 93,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,323,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,154,806. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

