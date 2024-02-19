Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $10,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $98.78. The stock had a trading volume of 220,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,021. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.66. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $99.66.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

