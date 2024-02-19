Regal Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,517 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $18,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,469,000 after purchasing an additional 107,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after purchasing an additional 911,053 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,798,000 after purchasing an additional 266,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,154,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,549. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $77.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average of $73.33. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.