Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 404,530 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 201.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,530 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for 2.5% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.59% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $126,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTW. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $502,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,484,000 after acquiring an additional 98,719 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTW. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

NASDAQ:WTW traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $277.31. 429,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,636. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.70. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

