Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 319,450 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 580,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,450 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $29,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.80. 3,892,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,257. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $64.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average is $49.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

