Treatt (LON:TET) Hits New 52-Week Low at $405.50

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 405.50 ($5.12) and last traded at GBX 407.50 ($5.15), with a volume of 61182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 418 ($5.28).

TET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.84) price objective on shares of Treatt in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Treatt from GBX 680 ($8.59) to GBX 610 ($7.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

The stock has a market cap of £247.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2,306.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 472.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 486.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a GBX 5.46 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Treatt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

In other Treatt news, insider Daemmon Reeve sold 10,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.43), for a total transaction of £46,968.90 ($59,319.15). 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; Hics, aroma, and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

