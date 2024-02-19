American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position Lowered by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,643,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,178 shares during the period. American International Group comprises about 1.9% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.23% of American International Group worth $99,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AIG traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,139,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,191. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.86.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

