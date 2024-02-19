Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.00

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23.48 ($0.30), with a volume of 153648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.30).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.95) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 29.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.04. The firm has a market cap of £44.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.18 and a beta of 2.40.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

