Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.00

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23.48 ($0.30), with a volume of 153648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.30).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.95) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invinity Energy Systems
Invinity Energy Systems Trading Down 0.1 %
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile
Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invinity Energy Systems
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.