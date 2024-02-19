Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 33,727 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,193,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,727 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for approximately 2.0% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $103,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,558. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $111.40.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.38.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

