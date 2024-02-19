Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 35,407 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,407 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 11.12% of Graham worth $19,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 483,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after buying an additional 149,475 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Graham by 49.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 94,744 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 236,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 89,037 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $909,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $895,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GHM traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 78,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,488. The stock has a market cap of $261.22 million, a P/E ratio of 92.77 and a beta of 0.53. Graham Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Graham had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

