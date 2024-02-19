Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,134,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 293,276 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 8.73% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $17,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,428.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 302,291 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 676.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 277,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 235,887 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 165,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 265,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 130,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of EGRX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $77.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

