Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of AutoZone worth $27,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,857.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoZone

AutoZone Trading Up 0.1 %

AutoZone stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,727.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,736. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,855.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,671.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,595.93. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.