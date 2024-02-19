SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $25,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $840,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in SAP by 8.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 44.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,364,000 after acquiring an additional 122,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.
SAP Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.91. The stock had a trading volume of 456,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $112.57 and a 52 week high of $181.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.
About SAP
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
