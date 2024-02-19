Tirupati Graphite (LON:TGR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.00

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 1920910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

The stock has a market cap of £11.19 million, a PE ratio of 154.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28.

Tirupati Graphite plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist graphite and graphene producer in Madagascar and India. It owns and operates the Vatomina and Sahamamy flake graphite projects located in Madagascar. The company also provides mineral processing technology development services.

