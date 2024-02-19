Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,873,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,697 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $23,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $3,877,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,604,000 after acquiring an additional 203,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 183,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 139,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.07. 191,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $16.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $488.84 million, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

