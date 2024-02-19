Estabrook Capital Management Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Estabrook Capital Management lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $344,000. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.9% during the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 33.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.9% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 153,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.61.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $321.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,976. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $334.87. The stock has a market cap of $163.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.