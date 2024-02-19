Synectics (LON:SNX) Hits New 12-Month High at $200.00

Shares of Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 190.50 ($2.41), with a volume of 153771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.27).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNX
Synectics Price Performance
Synectics Company Profile
Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Synectics
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.