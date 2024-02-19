Synectics (LON:SNX) Hits New 12-Month High at $200.00

Shares of Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 190.50 ($2.41), with a volume of 153771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.27).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of £33.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3,600.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 153.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.85.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

