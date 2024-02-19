Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.00

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.10 ($0.14), with a volume of 2004218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.55 ($0.13).

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £115.44 million, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.77.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

