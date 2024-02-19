Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $120.00

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 117.63 ($1.49), with a volume of 50107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.50 ($1.45).

Vianet Group Trading Up 2.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8,000.00, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, insider James Dickson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600 ($22,227.84). Corporate insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

