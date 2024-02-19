UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 128,707 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $39,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $27.62. 35,935,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,596,484. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a PE ratio of 76.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $43.37.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

