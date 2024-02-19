Estabrook Capital Management Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.10. 8,242,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,444,357. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

