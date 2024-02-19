Estabrook Capital Management Sells 2,713 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 30.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 208.5% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,632,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $132,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,215 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $111.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,782,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,184,382. The company has a market capitalization of $204.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $112.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.17.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie increased their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

