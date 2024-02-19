Estabrook Capital Management Sells 476 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,064 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $239,625,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Target by 6,699.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,692,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $223,257,000 after buying an additional 1,667,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.28 on Monday, hitting $149.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,319,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,376. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $173.51. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.74 and a 200-day moving average of $127.82.

Target Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

