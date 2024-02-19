Valueworks LLC Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Valueworks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,046 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 184.7% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 26,273 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 347,413 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,831,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 14.5% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 38.8% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $258,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,055 shares of company stock valued at $40,064,664. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,831,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.27 and its 200 day moving average is $169.14. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $214.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

