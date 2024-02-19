Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $103.79 Million Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,496,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.65% of Yelp worth $103,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,253,025 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $313,770,000 after acquiring an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Yelp by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $89,614,000 after acquiring an additional 123,355 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Yelp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,180 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $63,430,000 after acquiring an additional 107,348 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $58,288,000 after acquiring an additional 39,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Yelp by 71.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,522 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,505,000 after acquiring an additional 579,148 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Stock Down 14.4 %

NYSE YELP traded down $6.37 on Monday, reaching $38.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,967,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.88. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.53 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $342.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

View Our Latest Report on Yelp

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $1,162,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $1,162,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,152 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.